Watch Boulder's Flatiron Freddy make his Groundhog Day prediction

The top hat-wearing, stuffed, yellow-bellied marmot will make his prediction virtually again this year.

BOULDER, Colo. —

Not to be outdone by his more famous weather-predicting rival in Punxsutawney, Boulder's own Flatiron Freddy will make his annual Groundhog Day prediction Wednesday morning.

Freddy will make his prediction during a virtual event at 7:30 a.m. Viewers can sign up now to receive a reminder and updates.

As Freddy makes his prediction, City of Boulder Rangers will explain how the stars have something to do with this day and why a real groundhog would never see his shadow in Colorado. Viewers will also find out more about groundhogs, their relatives and the true history of Freddy.

Of course, no matter what various rodents and their handlers predict on Feb. 2, spring will begin on March 20. But Boulder's Open Space and Mountain Parks department has a lot of fun with the annual tradition.

Flatiron Freddy became a Groundhog Day weather prognosticator about a decade ago. He was enjoying a peaceful afterlife in Flagstaff Nature Center when he was accidentally left out during the winter instead of being stored with the other mounts. His fur was damaged, and he was dumped in the garbage.

But Ranger Dave Gustafson saw potential in Freddy. He pulled him from the trash, gave him a top hat, and a legend was born.

The last time Flatiron Freddy didn't see his shadow was in 2017, on a cloudy day when the marmot made his entrance by riding in a tiny canoe attached to a zipline.

