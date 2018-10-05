This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Mother’s Day is all about thanking your mom for her love, compassion and kindness. However, who says you can’t show your love without breaking the bank? Most mothers appreciate the value of finding the best deal, no matter the occasion. Here are some of the best Mother’s Day deals around the Mile High City for the “mother of all round-ups.”

The deals are valid on Sunday, May 13, unless noted otherwise. Most of the offers are only open to mothers at participating locations. (Many restaurants are also offering gift card bonus offers. It’s a great way to stretch your gift-giving dollars.) Be sure to review the details, before taking mom out on the town for the day. Remember, parking meters are free in Denver on Sundays, too.

Thinkstock

Bass Pro Shops (at Northfield) – Families get free 4×6 Mother’s Day photo on May 12 from noon to 5 p.m. and May 13 from noon to 4 p.m. Plus, on Sunday, the first 100 to have a photo taken will receive a free accessories bag and neoprene sunglasses case.

Bombay Clay Oven – Moms get free trip to buffet or one complimentary entrée during brunch or dinner.

Dairy Queen – Enjoy its 2 for $4 Treat Nights — after 8 p.m., mix-and-match any two medium dipped cones or sundaes for $4. (The offer is on-going.)

Fogo de Chão – Moms who dine at the restaurant get a free dining card, valid on their next visit from May 14 to July 12.

Hamburger Stand– Moms get free hamburger, regular fries and small soda.

Hooters – Moms eat free from select menu with any drink purchase.

LaMar’s Donuts – Moms get free red velvet donut (or any donut with a hole) and small coffee or fountain drink.

Long John Silver’s – Families get buy-one-get-one free variety platter from May 7 to 13 with required coupon.

“Mamma Mia!” – Get your vocal chords ready! Everyone in the family can enjoy a free sing-along screening of “Mamma Mia!” at AMC Highlands Ranch 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at the box office starting at 9 a.m.

Mici Handcrafted Italian – All dining-in guests get free Pasta Marinara with the purchase of any adult entrée.

Pueblo Zoo – Moms get free admission on May 12 and 13— your child is your ticket in.

Punch Bowl Social – Mom’s brunch is free, if she bowls a strike on her first attempt.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill – Save 25% on e-gift cards with promo code TREATMOM, from May 7 to 13.

Saucy Bombay – Moms get free Bombay Kachori — a crisp and flaky pastry stuffed with yellow moong topped with lentil crunch, chutneys and yogurt.

SONIC Drive-In – Get 50% off shakes and ice cream slushes after 8 p.m. (The offer is on-going.)

TCBY– Moms get free frozen yogurt — up to 6-oz.

Weinerschnitzel – Moms get free chili dog, small fries and small soda.

Whole Foods Market – From May 9 to 15, show your love and appreciation by getting mom 20 tulips for just $15. (Amazon Prime members get them for just $10.)

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Copyright 2018 MileHighontheCheap.com