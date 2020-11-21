Several nonprofits are handing out Thanksgiving meals to those in need

DENVER — Several nonprofit groups are helping families in need this holiday by handing out meals for Thanksgiving.
Here are some of the events happening on Saturday, Nov. 21:
Epworth Foundation Feed-a-Family
- Details: The Epworth Foundation and Neighborhood FORWARD Denver plan to hand out double their usual amount of Thanksgiving baskets: 10,000 in all. Each feeds six to eight people. The annual tradition is in honor of Daddy Bruce Randolph, a former restaurant owner in Denver's Five Points neighborhood.
- Where: The Epworth Foundation, 1865 Bruce Randolph Ave., Denver
- When: 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
Action Center Thanksgiving Distribution
- Details: The human-service nonprofit group plans to provide more than 1,400 meal kits to households this holiday season. The kits are filled with all the "fixins" to make more than 5,700 meals.
- Where: Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, 10811 W. Collins Ave., Lakewood
- When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
Olde Town Arvada Turkey Dinner Pickup
- Details: Excalibur Outreach and Olde Town Arvada are hosting a drive/walk-through distribution of meals with a frozen turkey and a bag of nonperishable goods, while supplies last.
- Where: Olde Town Arvada, 7307 Grandview Ave., Arvada
- When: 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 21, while supplies last
HMAAC Turkey Drive-Through & Pick Up
- Details: The Hmong American Association of Colorado had an excess number of frozen turkeys and gift cards from their recent food drive that they will give away. Quantities are limited so arrive early.
- Where: 7141 Irving St., Westminster
- When: noon Saturday, Nov. 21
Integrated Family Community Services Distribution
- Details: Integrated Family Community Services is distributing Thanksgiving meal boxes on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The meal kits will be provided in a contact-free pickup.
- Where: Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton
- When: Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
If you're looking for a place to donate a turkey on Saturday:
Denver Broncos & Denver Rescue Mission Turkey Collection
- Details: The Denver Broncos and Denver Rescue Mission are teaming up to collect and distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need. On Saturday, there will be a one-day collection site at the Broncos training facility.
- Where: UCHealth Training Center's Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse parking lot, 13403 E. Broncos Pkwy., Englewood
- When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
The Broncos will help the Denver Rescue Mission with their annual Thanksgiving in a Box meal distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Empower Field at Mile High. They plan to distribute more than 3,000 meals to pre-registered families.
