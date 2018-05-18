Denver's becoming a more popular tourist attraction for worldwide travelers, according to an international hotel booking agency.

Hotelbeds Group of Spain said Denver is the fastest growing destination within the region’s Mountain States for room nights, with a 19 increase in bookings in the 2018 financial year, compared with a year earlier. "Denver has shown tremendous growth for Hotelbeds Group this year," the company said in a statement.

Asia-Pacific is among the fastest-growing source markets for Denver, with China increasing its bookings by 130 percent year-over-year, Hotelbeds Group said, adding that the Group’s Great Britain, South America, and the Middle East source markets have increased bookings to Denver by 25 percent, 40 percent, and 40 percent respectively.

Hotelbeds Group officials are in Denver this weekend for the annual U.S. Travel Association convention known as IPW. Six thousand trip planners, tour operators and travel writers representing more than 70 countries around the world are attending.

