Snow? It’s no problem at this point for the folks at the Colorado Department of Transportation who are hard at working making sure the road up Mt. Evans is ready to go for Memorial Day weekend.

CDOT spokesperson Stacia Sellers says despite this weekend’s storm, the Mt. Evans Scenic Byway is on track to open on Friday.

Crews are finishing up some paving operations on the parking lots.

If you hadn’t made the drive yet, the Mt. Evans Scenic Byway is the highest paved road in North America, climbing to the 14,264 summit of one of the most prominent peaks on the Front Range.

But … since this is a pretty famous drive, expect crowds this weekend, limited parking lots and lines.

Like most good things in Colorado, if you hate people, it’s probably best to check it out early in the morning or on a weekday.

