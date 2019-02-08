HOLYOKE, Colo. — A sergeant with the Holyoke Police Department shot and killed a dog Friday morning after responding to a call about three aggressive dogs that were running loose, the department said in a release.

Holyoke is located about 170 miles northeast of Denver in Phillips County.

Sgt. Mark Werts responded to the 200 block of South Coleman Avenue around 7:30 a.m. and encountered three dogs running in the alley and street, police said.

Two of the dogs were aggressive toward the officer. One of them, believed to be a pit bull mix, was particularly aggressive and charged Werts several times, according to the release.

He deployed pepper spray three times but the dog continued to charge at him and he finally shot the dog, according to police.

The dog died a short time later.

The district attorney's office was consulted and a third agency will review the incident, the release says.

