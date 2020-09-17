Home explodes in Gypsum following gas leak

The Chatfield Corners neighborhood has been evacuated due to the explosion and undergound gas leak, according to the sheriff's office.

GYPSUM, Colo. — A home exploded in Gypsum Thursday afternoon following a report of an underground gas leak in the Chatfield Corners neighborhood, according to a tweet from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO).

It's unclear if anyone was injured and ECSO did not provide any details about the exact location of the home.

All of the Chatfield Corners neighborhood along with Gypsum Creek Road, Valley Road, Grundel Road, Cottonwood Pass Road have been evacuated, ECSO said.

An evacuation center has been set up at the amphitheater at the Gypsum Rec Center.

In a Facebook post, Eagle County Schools said students and staff of Red Hill Elementary School and Gypsum Creek Middle School were safe and not in danger but have been evacuated due to the gas leak. They were encouraging parents to come and pick their children up if they're able to do so.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the town of Gypsum said in a tweet there was an underground gas leak in Chatfield Corners. The town said the leak resulted in power being shut off to minimize the threat.

Power was expected to off for an extended period of time, according to the tweet for addresses south of Chatfield to Cottonwood Pass and all addresses on Cottonwood Pass west of Gypsum Creek Road and East of Stoney Creek.

Gypsum is located along Interstate 70 in Eagle County about 38 miles west of Vail.