LITTLETON, Colo. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire to break out in an empty home Tuesday morning in Littleton.

According to a release from the City of Littleton, the fire was discovered at about 6:15 a.m. by South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters who noticed a smoky haze near the 7800 block of Windermere Circle – near Mineral Avenue and Windermere Street.

The home was significantly damaged in the fire, but firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring homes. No injuries were reported.

In May 2018, code enforcement officers were called to the home after receiving a right-of-way entry search warrant from a municipal judge to check on the condition of the home. The judge deemed the home uninhabitable and issued an order to bring it to a state of good repair, the release says.

The property owner was unresponsive to the order initially, but at some point, was granted an extension by the city to make corrections to the home, the release says.

By November 2018, the city says the homeowner had still not made the required corrections to the home, and a final notice along with an order to demolish was issued. The property owner then appealed the order to the Building Board of Appeals, according to the release.

Multiple hearings – one lasting four hours – were held discussing the status of the home. The latest hearing was scheduled for March 20 after the homeowner told the city he was unable to attend an earlier hearing on March 7. The Building Board of Appeals is expected to be advised by its attorney at that meeting on how to proceed in light of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by South Metro Fire Rescue marshals and Littleton Police detectives.

