Homegoing service held for Boulder WWII Marine whose remains were identified last year

The memorial service was for Marine Sgt. Donald Stoddard, who was killed in the Pacific theater in 1943.

BOULDER, Colo. — A World War II veteran killed decades ago has finally returned home to Boulder for a homegoing celebration.

The homegoing began with a procession on Wednesday just moments after the remains of United States Marine Corps Sgt. Donald Stoddard arrived at Denver International Airport.

The motorcade was filled with decorated veterans and family who never had the pleasure of meeting him.

"It's still family so it's really neat,” Stoddard’s great niece, Shonda Hajoglou, said.

After 78 years of waiting, loved ones can finally give the proper thanks.

"After that much time you begin to wonder if it would ever happen,” Stoddard’s oldest surviving nephew, Don McKeehan, said.

It happened in Boulder, the same place where Sgt. Stoddard enlisted before being deployed in 1941. He lost his life in 1943 on the third day of battle on the Betio Island of Tarawa Atoll.

"Through our DNA testing, that's how they officially identified him,” McKeehan said.

Stoddard’s parents always planned for this day while knowing they wouldn’t live to see the day.

"His parents bought this plot for him when they realized he wasn't going to be able to come home,” Hajoglou said.

Now it’s his final resting place. His great-great-nephew Marine Corps Sgt. Brenden Jarvis is following in his footsteps, learning the true meaning of sacrifice.

"Thank you for being the example that I'm following to this day. And thank you for making the ultimate sacrifice so I can be here today. Thank you,” Sgt. Jarvis said.

A highly-awaited service with the releasing of doves and a flyover as many gave thanks to a veteran they never knew.

"I am so glad for your service. I am so glad for your sacrifice. And I’m glad you're back with your family. We welcome you, we love you. Rest,” McKeehan said.