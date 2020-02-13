DENVER — Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) conducted what it called a "large-scale encumbrance removal" at a homeless encampment Thursday in the 2100 block of California Street, according to a statement from the agency.

The statement said the area was chosen due to the presence of encumbrances and deteriorating public health and safety conditions. People camping there were given one week's notice before the cleanup, according to a spokesperson.

The cleanups are conducted under the authority of DOTI, the statement said, and are in compliance with the terms of the settlement agreement the city entered into as a result of a class action lawsuit involving people who were experiencing homelessness.

> The video above aired Feb. 5 and covers a camp cleanup near the Sand Creek Trail at I-270 and Quebec, a separate cleanup from today's.

DOTI has been conducting large-scale cleanups since 2016 due to the "increasing presence numerous encumbrances blocking the right-of-way and deteriorating conditions throughout the City," the statement said.

RELATED: Large-scale sidewalk cleanup in Denver forces homeless to move

RELATED: Homeless advocate proposes city-sanctioned encampment in Boulder

DOTI said outreach teams have been visiting the areas chosen for cleanups and are present during cleanups to connect people to resources and services.

The city also offers free storage of items if any person who is present during a cleanup wants to store personal property that does not pose a public health or safety risk, the statement said, for up to 60 days. Unattended property can also be stored for up to 60 days.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS