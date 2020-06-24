Denver considering temporary designated camping site for homeless

City Council wants feedback on the plan and is asking people to respond to a survey.

DENVER — The city of Denver has a possible idea for those experiencing homelessness: Create an outdoor space where they all can gather.

City council is considering creating a temporary safe outdoor space where 50 to 100 people can stay at one time.

Denver Homeless Out Loud (DHOL) has been advocating for an outdoor space for a while, but said they want it to be much bigger and called the city's proposal a photo opp.

The city has put together a survey about the idea "to explore the best method for reducing the risk of COVID-19 among those who are unsheltered," the survey reads.

The survey says to respond to the risk of COVID-19 among those experiencing homelessness, Denver has spent more than $14 million to:

create two, new, 24/7 auxiliary shelters to create enough space for almost all shelter guests in Denver to socially distance

transform existing overnight shelters into 24-hour spaces

provide health screening, a health clinic and other services at the new shelters

secure more than 550 hotel rooms, with services, for those with symptoms, positive tests or at high risk due to age or health