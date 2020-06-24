Denver considering temporary designated camping site for homeless

DENVER — The city of Denver has a possible idea for those experiencing homelessness: Create an outdoor space where they all can gather.
City council is considering creating a temporary safe outdoor space where 50 to 100 people can stay at one time.
Denver Homeless Out Loud (DHOL) has been advocating for an outdoor space for a while, but said they want it to be much bigger and called the city's proposal a photo opp.
>> The video above is about a proposal to built a supervised campsite for the homeless.
The city has put together a survey about the idea "to explore the best method for reducing the risk of COVID-19 among those who are unsheltered," the survey reads.
The survey says to respond to the risk of COVID-19 among those experiencing homelessness, Denver has spent more than $14 million to:
- create two, new, 24/7 auxiliary shelters to create enough space for almost all shelter guests in Denver to socially distance
- transform existing overnight shelters into 24-hour spaces
- provide health screening, a health clinic and other services at the new shelters
- secure more than 550 hotel rooms, with services, for those with symptoms, positive tests or at high risk due to age or health
