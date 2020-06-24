x
Denver considering temporary designated camping site for homeless

City Council wants feedback on the plan and is asking people to respond to a survey.

DENVER — The city of Denver has a possible idea for those experiencing homelessness: Create an outdoor space where they all can gather.

City council is considering creating a temporary safe outdoor space where 50 to 100 people can stay at one time.

Denver Homeless Out Loud (DHOL) has been advocating for an outdoor space for a while, but said they want it to be much bigger and called the city's proposal a photo opp.

>> The video above is about a proposal to built a supervised campsite for the homeless.

The city has put together a survey about the idea "to explore the best method for reducing the risk of COVID-19 among those who are unsheltered," the survey reads.

The survey says to respond to the risk of COVID-19 among those experiencing homelessness, Denver has spent more than $14 million to:

  • create two, new, 24/7 auxiliary shelters to create enough space for almost all shelter guests in Denver to socially distance 
  • transform existing overnight shelters into 24-hour spaces
  • provide health screening, a health clinic and other services at the new shelters
  • secure more than 550 hotel rooms, with services, for those with symptoms, positive tests or at high risk due to age or health

>> Take the survey by clicking here

