Homeowners associations will be required to notify residents of foreclosure rights

The Denver City Council approved the bill Monday night. It was introduced after at least 50 Green Valley Ranch homes were foreclosed on over unpaid HOA fines.

DENVER — Denver City Council gave final approval Monday night to a bill requiring homeowners associations to notify homeowners of their foreclosure rights.

The bill was introduced after incidents in Council President Stacie Gilmore’s district in which at least 50 Green Valley Ranch homes were foreclosed on over unpaid HOA fines. Most homeowners were not given notice of citations and were unaware they were on their way to foreclosure, Gilmore previously said.

If the HOA doesn’t address or keep proper documentation of these citations, homeowners can unknowingly accumulate thousands of dollars in fines, Gilmore said. She called on Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate the situation in March and has referred resident phone calls and emails to Weiser’s office since then.

