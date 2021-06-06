Horse rolls over on woman on Boulder County trail

Several agencies assisted in the rescue of the woman, and she was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

BOULDER, Colo. — A 66-year-old woman was rescued Friday after her horse slipped, fell and rolled on top of her, said the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The woman, from West Des Moines, Iowa, was injured when the ground gave way under her horse and the horse rolled on the Coulson Gulch Trail, about 13 miles northwest of Lyons, BCSO said.

The call came in at 11:12 a.m., and BCSO said the rescue lasted three hours. The woman was flown to a Boulder area hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no information on her current condition.

Initial medical care to stabilize the woman was given by the Volunteer Fire Department of Big Elk and Estes Park Paramedics, BCSO said in a release.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group provided a wheeled litter evacuation to a MedEvac helicopter crew, which administered further medical care and flew the woman to the hospital.

The agencies that assisted with the rescue were Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Estes Park Paramedics, Volunteer Fire Department of Big Elk, Pinewood Springs Fire Protection District, Lyons Fire Protection District, MedEvac, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, and City of Longmont Button Rock Rangers.

