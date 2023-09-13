Fort Collins man's body found on trail near Horsetooh Reservoir

Paul Gallenstein, 64, of Fort Collins was found lying on the Foothills Trail around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a man whose body was found on a trail near Horsetooth Reservoir earlier this week is considered "suspicious," according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

The agency said someone found Paul Gallenstein, 64, of Fort Collins lying on the Foothills Trail around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.

First responders arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation, but the sheriff's office said Gallenstein's death is suspicious. They did not say how he might have died or say if he had any obvious injuries.

Anyone who was near the Foothills Trail on the morning of Sept. 10 and saw Gallenstein or something else that could be relevant to the case is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Callers may be eligible for a reward.

