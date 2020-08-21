Emergency crews searching for missing ranger at Horsetooth Reservoir

It's not clear how or when the ranger went missing.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Emergency crews are searching for a ranger who went missing at Horsetooth Reservoir Thursday night, according to a tweet from the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA).

The ranger is missing from the northeast side of the reservoir, according to a tweet from the department.

PFA said the search is focused on both the water and the shorelines on the east and west sides of the reservoir near the Rotary parking lot.

It's not clear how the ranger went missing at this point or when that person was last seen.

Crews from the PFA, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and Larimer County Rangers are searching for the missing person Thursday night.

PFA, @LarimerSheriff, @LarimerCounty Rangers are searching for a missing ranger near the Rotary Parking lot on the east shore of Horsetooth Reservoir. Media staging area is the Maxwell Natural area parking lot off of Rd. 42C. https://t.co/5azMQgA1Aq — poudrefire (@poudrefire) August 21, 2020