Man found dead on trail near Horsetooth Reservoir was shot

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a good Samaritan who they'd like to talk to about what he saw or heard.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a man found dead on a trail at Horsetooth Reservoir this month was shot to death but stopped short of calling his death a homicide.

Paul Gallenstein, 64, of Fort Collins, was found lying on the Foothills Trail near Horsetooth Reservoir around 10:15 a.m. Sept. 10.

An autopsy done by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office found that he had been shot and that his death was caused by a gunshot injury. The sheriff's office noted Tuesday that his manner of death has not been determined. They previously called Gallenstein's death "suspicious."

The area has been searched extensively with the assistance of K9 and drone operators, according to the sheriff's office. They've been unable to find a weapon.

The sheriff's office said their efforts were hampered by dense foliage surrounding the scene and heavy rainfall in the days after Gallenstein's body was found. If anyone found a gun or other items on the Reservoir Ridge Foothills Trail, they're asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are also trying to reach a good Samaritan who was on the trail on the morning that Gallenstein was found. The man was walking his dog and assisted EMS personnel at the scene, but he left before investigators were able to interview him about what he might have seen or heard in the area.

Investigators want to talk to the man pictured above, as well as anyone else who was on the Foothills Trail at Reservoir Ridge between 9 and 11 a.m. Sept. 10.

“Our investigators have been working nonstop to track down witnesses, information and evidence in this case,” said Capt. Bobby Moll. “We won’t stop working until we find out what happened to Paul. Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family during this time of grief and uncertainty.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Larimer County Sheriff's Office Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.