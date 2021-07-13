House subcommittee approves $6.5 million for Denver homelessness projects

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette said the money will make more beds, rooms and more affordable housing.

DENVER — A congressional subcommittee on Monday approved nearly $6.5 million for a trio of projects intended to create affordable housing in Denver and a shelter for children who are homeless.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, who requested the funding from the U.S. House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies, said the federal contribution will provide relief for families in need.

> Video above: Denver is getting civilians involved in its campaign against public homelessness

"These projects will make more beds, more rooms and more affordable housing available to those who need it," she said.

The subcommittee approved $3 million for the nonprofit Urban Peak to build a shelter for children experiencing homelessness, $1.45 million to help Denver construct 97 affordable housing units in Montbello, and 2 million for the city to purchase and renovate a 95-room hotel at 12033 E. 38th Avenue.

> Read the full story at Colorado Politics

