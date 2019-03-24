GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — One person was dead and another had severe burns after an explosion and fire at a house early Sunday morning near Grand Lake.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the house on Mad Moose Lane after midnight Sunday, said Dan Mayer with the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Two residents were at the home. Fire crews that arrived on scene found one person outside the house and one person unaccounted for, according to the Grand Lake Fire Protection District.

One resident was transported to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood with severe burns, Mayer said. The other resident was found dead later Sunday.

The fire was extinguished, and crews remained on scene Sunday morning. Xcel Energy was also on scene, Mayer said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

