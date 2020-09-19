Fire destroys Douglas County home

The homeowners were not home at the time, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A house in Douglas County was destroyed in a fire Friday evening.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, crews were called to 9296 Windhaven Drive in unincorporated Douglas County at 6:20 p.m.

South Metro said the house was completely engulfed in flames and was collapsing. Some grass also caught fire. Firefighters from multiple agencies used a defensive attack, fighting the fire from the outside with help from the air.

South Metro later tweeted that the main body of the fire was under control, and that firefighters were monitoring the house and putting out hot spots.

No one was home at the time, according to South Metro. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

