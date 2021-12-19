Three homes catch fire, dozens evacuated in Littleton

West Metro Fire Rescue said they had to evacuate about a dozen homes on Jared Way because of a dense ember shower falling on nearby structures.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Three homes in the 7600 block of Jared Way in Littleton caught fire causing dozen of homes in the neighborhood to evacuate, according to West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

WMFR said on Sunday morning that they responded to a house fire on Jared Way and needed assistance from South Metro Fire Rescue.

When fire crews arrived, they found three homes engulfed in flames, according to WMFR. Crews on the scene said flames were spreading from home to home due to strong winds in the area.

WMFR and SMFR were quickly able to put out the fires. However, dozens of homes in the neighborhood had to be evacuated as a dense ember shower fell on nearby structures, WMFR said in a Twitter post at 5:10 a.m.

The family evacuated and sheltered at Roxborough Elementary School, fire crews said.

Throughout Sunday morning, fire crews will continue to work on hot spots inside the homes. Winds are strong in the area, WMFR said.

WMFR said two of the homes that caught fire are at a total loss, and the other home has $100,000 in damage.

WMFR said there were no injuries. Fire crews are investigating what caused the fire.

UPDATE: structure fire on Jared Way- two homes are a total loss, a third home has an estimated $100,000 in damage. Winds are still extremely gusty and crews are actively dealing with hot spots. pic.twitter.com/GEq7Oomtjo — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 19, 2021

