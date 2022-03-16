VIDEO: Propane tanks explode during garage fire in Longmont

Crews evacuated nearby homes while fighting the fire Wednesday morning on Marshall Place.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Nearby homes were evacuated Wednesday morning for a garage fire with multiple explosions from propane tanks, according to Longmont Public Safety (LPS).

Fire crews and police officers responded to the fire about 6:40 a.m. at 134 Marshall Place, which is north of East 5th Avenue and west of Lashley Street, LPS said in a news release.

> Video above: The garage fire at 134 Marshall Place, video taken by Abby Koch with AMR Ambulance.

A garage behind the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene. Crews attacked the fire, while officers evacuated nearby houses, according to LPS.

The fire was under control at 7:06 a.m., and neighboring residents were allowed back into their homes. Crews remained there for hours dousing hot spots.

The fire caused extensive damage to the garage, and radiant heat damaged the back awning and siding of the home. Firefighters stopped the fire from extended into the home, LPS said.

Fire and police were investigating the cause of the fire.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.