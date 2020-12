The fire occurred at a home in Denver's Sloan Lake neighborhood.

DENVER — One person was transported to a local hospital following a house fire in Denver's Sloan Lake neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

The fire occurred at a home at 2645 Meade St., which is near Lowell Boulevard and West 26th Avenue.

A dog was also rescued, DFD said.

DFD crews were working to extinguish hot spots as investigators began their work determining the cause of the fire.