Crews battle structure fire in northwest Denver

A large smoke plume could be seen Tuesday morning above Denver's Berkeley neighborhood.

DENVER — Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire near West 44th Avenue and South Tennyson Street in northwest Denver Tuesday morning.

Denver Fire Department (DFD) crews were seen battling the blaze at 4390 Tennyson Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 11:03 a.m., DFD said crews were still working to get to the seat of the fire and taking defensive positions.

No injures have been reported.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

#DenverFireDepartment is working a second alarm fire at 4390 Tennyson. Crews are still working to contain the fire. No injuries have been reported. @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/Z8fXybZM5n — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) April 19, 2022

