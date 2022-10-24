Adams County house where shooting happened was short-term rental, police say

The sheriff's office said the property was being used as a short-term rental, and there were anywhere from 100 to 200 people there at the time of the shooting.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The short-term rental house where a fatal shooting happened during a party early Sunday morning was also connected to a fatal crash in 2021, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the house at 120 East 70th Avenue. That's near the Interstate 25 and Highway 36 interchange north of Denver in Adams County.

Sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Adam Sherman said the three victims were all teenagers -- two 18-year-olds and one 17-year-old. He said the property was being used as a short-term rental, and there were anywhere from 100 to 200 people there at the time of the shooting.

A civil lawsuit filed in July alleges the same property was the site of another house party on July 25, 2021. The lawsuit, which was first reported by the Denver Post, alleges Joseph Brandt, then 18, and several other teenagers drank alcohol at that party. The lawsuit also says "a sound believed to be gunshots was heard" at the party.

Brandt then got behind the wheel of a car and sped southbound on Highway 85, according to the lawsuit. He lost control and rolled the car in the area of Highway 85 and East 69th Avenue, the lawsuit said. The crash killed one passenger, 16-year-old Hugo Carreon, and injured five others.

The lawsuit was filed by Carreon's family and three other crash victims against Brandt and the owners of the 70th Avenue house. It alleges the owners "knowingly provided" Brandt a place to consume alcohol. It's unclear whether the house was being used as a short-term rental at the time of that party.

Brandt is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and six counts of vehicular assault in connection with the crash, according to court records. His next court appearance is set for Thursday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office hasn't released information about any potential suspects in the Sunday shooting. They're asking anyone with information that may help their investigation to call them at 720-322-1313.

