FREDERICK, Colorado — The house where Christopher Watts murdered his wife and two children will be auctioned off in April.

The foreclosed Frederick home will be sold to the highest and best bidder for cash, according to documents from the Weld County Public Trustee’s Office. The documents state Watts purchased the home for $392,709 and still owes $349,938.

The house will be auctioned off at 10 a.m. on April 17 at 1701 23rd Ave., Suite 250, in Greeley.

Watts is currently serving five life terms (two consecutively), plus 84 years for the murders of his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and their young daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

The medical examiner determined Shanann Watts died of strangulation and the two young girls died of smothering.

Surveillance video showed Chris Watts taking his family from inside the home to his work truck one-by-one before he drove to an oil field where he worked. Investigators said Chris Watts then buried his wife in a shallow grave and let his daughter’s sink into nearby oil drums.

Watts was sentenced for the crimes in November. On Dec. 3, Chris Watts was transferred to a facility in Wisconsin.

