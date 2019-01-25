Joshua Weggener has been doing the job of an air traffic controller for 19 years, with more than 12 spent working at the Denver Air Route Traffic Control Center in Longmont. He never expected there would be a time he'd miss one paycheck, let alone two.

Weggener is one of about 800,000 federal workers in the U.S. who went without pay since Dec. 22 due to a partial government shutdown. Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. remained gridlocked over President Donald Trump's demand for a barrier along the country's southwestern border.

Trump on Friday reached a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue.

9NEWS reporter Noel Brennan talked with Weggener about the impact the government shutdown has had on air traffic control workers.

What does the job of air traffic controller entail?

Weggener: When you’re flying, the pilot’s talking to a center – an air traffic controller for the majority of the way.

The tower controllers will get you from the gate to takeoff and about 5 to 10 miles, and then from there, you’re talking to what they call an approach controller. They’ll work you out to about 30 or 40 miles, and then the center will work you all the way until the next approach control at your destination airport.

How many different airports do you deal with?

Weggener: In Denver Center, we work from DIA, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, all the way up to Cheyenne, Casper, Rapid City, South Dakota and then all of the – what we call the ski country airports. Aspen, Eagle, Rifle, Montrose, Telluride. All those.

What do you like about your job?

Weggener: It’s kind of a different thing every day. It’s definitely not your normal 9 to 5 desk job.

I mean, of course it’s always touted as one of the most stressful jobs and I mean, some type of people just kind of feed off of that stress You either feed off the stress or the stress feeds on you.

Has it been more stressful lately?

Weggener: Of course. With this shutdown, I mean, we’re looking at missing our second paycheck now and I mean with it being one of the most stressful jobs that’s – that type of work stress is one thing, but then to have to pile on financial stress on top of that and then, you know, have conversations with your family about, you know, what kind of things we’re going to pay for this week and what kind of things are going to have to wait.

Have you been having those conversations?

Weggener: I have. We’re looking at possibly filing for unemployment to get some of that coming in shortly. Having conversations with banks about deferring bills and that kind of stuff.

Right now we're over a month in, and if you have 3 months in savings, you’re through a third of that already, and you still don’t know when the next paycheck is going to come.

What impacts of the government shutdown have you noticed so far?

Weggener: The impact of this shutdown is going to be far-reaching for us. Years down the road, you'll still be able to point to things that are happening that are going to be tied to this shutdown. I mean there’s multiple high-dollar modernization projects that are having to be set aside right now.

On top of that, the only way into this job is through the academy in Oklahoma City and that’s shut down. It’s been shut down for a month. We were already at [a] 30-year staffing low nationwide. Twenty percent of the people [are] eligible to retire, which I would imagine that some of those 20 percent after this shutdown are going to decide that it’s not worth it to stick around anymore and just retire.

What about safety and security in the skies?

Weggener: Right now, it’s as safe as we can be with the tools that we have because, you know, we have a whole time of support employees that are not at work right now.

Normally, we have QAQC support. Those guys are all at home. We have air space and procedures support. They’re all at home. Training department support, they’re all at home. There’s all these layers of redundancy that contribute to the safety that are all gone. So right now, there’s one layer and we’re it.”

What do you hope comes out of this?

Weggener: We don’t care about the wall. We don’t care about red vs. blue, R vs. D. We just care about opening the government back up and getting paychecks and getting back to, you know, the job and the level of safety and the level of support we normally have.

