Colorado Healing Fund collecting donations for victims of Colorado Springs mass shooting

The Colorado Healing Fund was activated less than two months ago for another mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Healing Fund has been activated for the second time in two months to support the families of the six people who were killed in a mass shooting at a birthday celebration over the weekend.

Six people died when a man police believe was a boyfriend of one of the victims walked into a gathering in Colorado Springs and started firing before turning the gun on himself.

The victims were:

Sandra Ibarra-Perez

Jose Ibarra

Mayra Ibarra De Perez

Melvin Perez

Jose Gutierrez

Joana Cruz

The Colorado Healing Fund was founded in 2018, and supports the victims of the state’s tragedies. It last offered assistance following the March 22 shooting at a Boulder King Soopers that claimed 10 lives.

The organization said it will continue to respond to this tragedy but also collect donations to support the victims, their families and the community impacted by Sunday’s shooting.



“The Colorado Healing Fund stands ready to accept the public’s donations and will work with local agencies and organizations in Colorado Springs to identify and respond to the immediate and long-term needs of those impacted,” said CHF Board President Cynthia Coffman in a news release.

Here’s how to donate to the Colorado Healing Fund:

Online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org; Donate through Colorado Gives and direct the donation to the Colorado Springs Canterbury Community Shooting; Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund'' and write CO Springs in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, please designate donations for the Colorado Healing Fund’s “victim account”. If donors host a fundraiser with the proceeds intended to go to CHF, please send an email to info@coloradohealingfund.org.

The organization said it has the flexibility to offer funds for a wide variety of victim needs, from plane tickets and rental cars to long-term mental health services or direct case payments.

You can find more information about the Colorado Healing Fund here: https://www.coloradohealingfund.org/