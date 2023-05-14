How to help migrants arriving in Denver

At least two organizations are collecting essential items, and one is accepting financial donations to help migrants arriving in Denver.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border have been making their way to Denver for months, with hundreds arriving in the past week.

May 11, Mayor Michael Hancock reactivated the city's emergency operations center in response to the influx of migrants. As of May 14, more than 1,100 migrants were staying in city and partner emergency shelters in Denver.

The city is offering several ways for residents to help the new arrivals.

Starting Wednesday, the Denver Dream Center at 2165 Curtis St. will be collecting essential items including:

Hygiene product kits (please have the items below all ready to grab in a sealed plastic bag)

Soap

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Menstrual hygiene products (preferably in bulk)

Diapers (sizes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6)

Baby wipes (preferably in bulk)

Men's and women's small size underwear (new and unopened only)

Starting May 22, the Potters House of Denver on Florida Avenue will be accepting pre-coordinated donation dropoffs. To plan a dropoff, email donations@denvergov.org.

For those looking to make a financial contribution, the Rose Community Foundation's Newcomers Fund is accepting monetary donations. The foundation said the money will go directly to the city’s nonprofit partners, who are supporting migrants with resource navigation, shelter and other services.

The city is also looking for volunteers to help support the response. To sign up to volunteer, visit the city's website.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

