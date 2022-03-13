Human remains found in Clear Creek Canyon

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to drive carefully in the area as they investigate.

COLORADO, USA — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is recovering human remains found in the Clear Creek Canyon on Sunday morning.

JCSO said they would be in the area of tunnel 2 on Highway 6 as they investigated the human remains. The sheriff's office said the remains were found in a remote location.

JCSO tweeted, "The death was not recent." They have not released additional information or who they believe it is.

Officers are asking travelers who are in the area to drive carefully as they investigate.

The Alpine Rescue Team and Golden Fire Rescue are assisting with the recovery.

This is a developing story, we will update this story once we learn more.

