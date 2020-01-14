COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hikers walking through Monument Valley Park this weekend found what they thought might be bones, and Colorado Springs Police confirmed they found human remains in the park.

Forensics teams were called to the north end of Monument Valley Park and set up a large investigation scene. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also assisting local law enforcement.

It's not clear what condition the remains were in, and police haven't said anything about releasing an identity yet. It's not clear if this is connected to any foul play.

