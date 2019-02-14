AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating after a construction crew located what’s believed to be human remains in southwest Aurora on Wednesday.

At about 10 a.m., APD received a call from a construction crew who found what appeared to be human bones while excavating in the area of East Smoky Hill Parkway and South Powhaton Road.

The Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit and the Arapahoe County Coroner’s office responded to the scene – which has been secured by officers until a forensic dig can be completed, along with a thorough search of the surrounding area.

A final autopsy will be completed by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to call Agent Michael Prince at 303-739-6127.

