CBI trying to identify human remains found in Saguache County

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is trying to identify human remains found near Saguache Peak.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is trying to identify human remains that were found in Saguache County Wednesday.

Authorities were searching for Edna Quintana, a 55-year-old woman who has been missing since May, when they discovered skeletal remains in the foothill west of Saguache Peak off County Road 46AA.

They believe the remains belong to a man who was approximately 5-foot-9 with a pants size of 36Wx30L. CBI said the remains are not connected to Quintana's disappearance, and the search for her continues.

CBI released photos of a cross and shoe that were found with the remains:

Anyone with information on the human remains or Quintana's disappearance is asked to call the Saquache County Sheriff's Office at (719) 655-2525.

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.