Human remains found in Thornton

The remains were found on school property, but police said there's no indication the situation is related to the school.

THORNTON, Colo. — Police are investigating after students found human remains in an open area behind Thornton High School Thursday afternoon.

Police said the remains were found in an open space area behind the school. In a letter to parents, Thornton High School said the police investigation was on school property near the varsity baseball field and student parking lot. They said several students found the remains Thursday afternoon and immediately called 911.

Police said it appears the remains have been there for a while, and there is no danger to the public. They said students and staff are safe, and there's no indication the situation is related to the school.

The school said the students who found the remains "are receiving necessary support."

Police said due to the nature of the investigation, details are limited right now.

