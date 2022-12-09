Human rights leader makes it to new home in Colorado after a year of fearing for her life

Aziza Akbari ran a nonprofit in Afghanistan that empowered women and children. When the Taliban took over, she fled to Pakistan. But she still wasn't safe.

AURORA, Colo. — As Aziza Akbari scrolls through Facebook, she looks for pictures of her friends and family that show the good.

She especially likes to see photos of her friends traveling. That means they are safe, and away from the Taliban.

“I hope to see good news," she said from a living room in Aurora, Colorado. "I don’t want to make you sad about the situation of Afghanistan, because everybody knows what’s going on there."

Akbari came to the United States on Sept. 2. She had been trying to get here since July, but flooding in Pakistan stopped her from making earlier flights.

To use humanitarian parole, Akbari had to make it to the U.S. by Sept. 4. She arrived just two days before that deadline.

In Afghanistan, the 28-year-old ran a nonprofit that empowered women and kids. When the Taliban took over, she fled with her family to Pakistan.

"As an educated woman and as an active woman in my society, I was not able to live there," Akbari said.

But Pakistan wasn't safe either.

Akbari said in the neighborhood they were staying in, Afghanistan refugees were kidnapped in the middle of the night.

She's safe in a host family's home in Aurora now, but doesn't know if or when she can visit her family.

"Being out of your country's hard," Akbari said, choking up. "Sorry, but separating or being far from your family is harder than that."

She left her family not only because of safety, but because work for women was still extremely limited in Pakistan.

Akbari has an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering and an MBA.

"She has so many skills," said Joyce Larsen, who is hosting Akbari. "She's younger than me and her resume's so impressive."

Larsen will host Akbari for three weeks, and then she'll head to another family.

"So I always pray for little ways to do what I can do, because I can't, like, go over there and kick the Taliban out," Larsen said. "Like, I would if I could, right? But I can't. I can't do that. But at least this is one little thing that I can do."

Akbari recently interviewed at a high school in Aurora to teach chemistry. While in the U.S., she also hopes to get her Ph.D.

"Live somewhere and do something that I want, and use the education that I got," she said. "But in Pakistan I could not do that."

Akbari's humanitarian parole will last for two years, but she will apply for asylum to be able to stay in the U.S. beyond two years if it is still not safe to go back to Afghanistan.

