GYPSUM, Colo. — More than 500 people gathered in Eagle to say goodbye to the Colorado Department of Transportation employee who was killed on the job last week.

The Vail Daily reports that 51-year-old Eric Hill, who served in the U.S. Air Force and Gypsum Fire Department after growing up in the area, was remembered as loving husband, father and grandfather during Saturday's service.

Gypsum Fire Protection District

His wife Cissy and parents Rick and Cathy Hill were presented with flags from representatives of the fire and transportation departments. Many of the mourners wore military and emergency service uniforms.

Hill was struck and killed by a transportation department front end loader as he worked in a construction zone on a frontage road near Gypsum on March 16. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the death.

