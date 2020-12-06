Hundreds gather to remember 21-year-old killed while walking dog in Denver

Isabella Thallas was killed and her boyfriend Darian Simon was injured and is still in the hospital.

DENVER — There’s only one word to describe Thursday evening in the Ballpark neighborhood: heartbreaking.

Several hundred people gathered to remember 21-year-old Isabella Thallas. She was shot and killed Wednesday while walking her dog with her boyfriend Darian Simon. Police say the suspect who shot them, Michael Close, was mad about their dog going to the bathroom.

"My heart is broke. I’ve never gone to sleep crying and woke up crying in my life. I’ve been through a lot," said Josh Thallas, Isabella's father. "I can’t replace what was taken today. When I say broke, she was walking her dog with her boyfriend. That was it."

The memorial at the spot where Isabella died has grown with flowers and pictures covering the side of the street.

Isabella’s family is remembering her as a woman who loved to dance and always smiled.

"She was such a beautiful, innocent soul," said Ana Thallas, Isabella's mother. "Only the good die young. I don’t know what else to say. I love my baby. I love my baby."

PHOTOS: Remembering Isabella Thallas 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Simon is still in the hospital after he was shot. His mother spoke at the vigil tonight while he watched over Facetime. He is expected to be o.k. People wore shirts and sweaters from the "Be A Good Person" brand, which Simon started.

The Thallas' are hoping to convert the spot where Isabella died walking her dog into a dog park to help remember her.