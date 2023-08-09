Man gets jail time after Grand County hunting death

Simon Jacob Howell, 26, was fatally shot in November 2020 while hunting in Grand County.

KREMMLING, Colo. — A man initially charged with negligent homicide in the death of a hunter in November 2020 was sentenced to six months on in jail on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

According to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a group of hunters contacted the Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2020 stating that a member of their hunting group had been shot by another member of their party. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Simon Jacob Howell from Ridgeley, West Virginia.

The shooting happened in a remote area west of Kremmling in Game Management Unit 27, according to GCSO.

Harry Watkins was later charged with criminally negligent homicide, which is a felony that carried up to three years in prison. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of hunting in a careless manner.

