Hunter found fatally shot near Kremmling

The hunter was found Monday morning in a remote area known as Game Management Unit 27 in Grand County.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Numerous agencies are investigating after a hunter was found shot to death in a remote area west of Kremmling at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Northwest Region said.

CPW responded to the southern part of an area known as Game Management Unit 27. The agency is working with the Grand County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The local district attorney's office and the Grand County coroner are also involved in the case.

No identifying information about the victim was released.

According to CPW, in recent years, the state of Colorado has averaged less than one hunter death per year. There are about 500,000 people who participate in hunting in the state, the agency said.