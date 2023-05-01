Police investigate fatal crash in Aurora

One person is dead following the single-vehicle rollover on I-225 early Monday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 225 near East Alameda Avenue that left one person dead.

APD first tweeted about the crash at about 12:26 a.m. Northbound lanes of I-225 were closed during the investigation, according to APD. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported that northbound lanes of I-225 had been reopened just before 5 a.m.

Anyone who has not yet talked to police and may have witnessed the crash or has any dash cam footage of the crash, is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

