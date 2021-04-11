Fatal crash closes I-225 early Thursday morning

Northbound lanes of I-225 were closed early Thursday morning following a crash near East Alameda Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — A fatal rollover crash closed northbound lanes of Interstate 225 early Thursday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, APD said in a tweet just before 7 a.m. As a result of the crash the northbound lanes of the interstate were closed at East Alameda Avenue as crews processed the scene.

In its tweet around 7 a.m., APD said they expected the highway to be closed for about another 90 minutes as they investigated. Drivers should plan accordingly for their morning commute.

9NEWS Traffic Reporter, Erica Lopez, suggests drivers exit I-225 at Iliff Avenue and using Sable Boulevard before getting back on the interstate at 6th Avenue.

APD first tweeted about the crash at about 5:41 a.m.

