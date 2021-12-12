I-70 closes due to two crashes Thursday night

Traffic was backed up, and lanes were closed Thursday night when two crashes happened within an hour of each other on I-70.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Two crashes, one involving five cars, happened within an hour of each other ended up closing Interstate 70 in both directions Thursday night and left one dead, said Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD).

A pedestrian died Thursday when a driver crashed on I-70, said WRPD. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

The crash happened at the Harlen exit, and WRPD said they closed both lanes at 6:45 p.m. on Twitter.

WRPD also tweeted that they were at the scene of a five-car crash on I-70 at the Highway 58 exit.

Alternate routes are advised due to these crashes.

Police have not released any information about what led up to either of these collisions or the names of those involved.

