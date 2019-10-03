The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to do some avalanche mitigation work from the air Sunday, which means a few sections of Interstate 70 will have to close.

The helicopter missions will take place at the following times and locations, according to a tweet from CDOT:

8:30-9:30 a.m.: Big Marvin slide path on Vail Pass

11 a.m.-noon: 10 Mile Canyon (east of Copper Mountain)

1:30-2:00 p.m.: Silver Cloud and Bard Shoulder slide paths in Silver Plume

CDOT is unable to estimate how long the closures will last. The agency says it's likely that a natural slide could occur and that drivers should plan for unexpected closures, as well. There is also the possibility of large debris fields with trees and rocks mixed with snow in the slides, which can take longer to clear.

CDOT advises drivers who encounter an avalanche or powder cloud to follow these instructions:

Reduce speeds

Pull over to the shoulder of the highway if possible

Turn off your vehicle

Remain in your car

Call 911 and ask for help

Make sure you're prepared with an emergency kit that includes jumper cables, flares or reflective triangles, an ice scraper, a car cell phone charger, a blanket, a map, cat litter or sand for traction, food and water.

CDOT recommends checking out cotrip.org before heading out.