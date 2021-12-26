2 people ejected from vehicle in I-70 crash in Lakewood

The conditions of the two people weren't known.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two people were ejected from a vehicle that crashed on I-70 in Lakewood on Sunday, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said.

LPD tweeted about the crash just before 6 p.m. after the crash closed eastbound lanes on I-70.

The vehicle rolled over on the interstate just west of the Youngfield Street exit, the police department said.

The two people who were ejected were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

The police department said investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

At 9:10 p.m., the police department said the eastbound lanes of I-70 had reopened following the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

