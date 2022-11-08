Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim

"It's like reliving it all over again every single day, and it's so fresh and it's so real," Tessa Riehman-Bryan, said. "Every single image, the whole event."

DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while driving on I-70. It happened near the Northfield / Quebec exit. Family members identified the man killed as Kevin Piaskowski.

Tessa Riehman-Bryan can't seem to get his name out of her head.

Last month Riehman-Bryan and her boyfriend Ben were driving on I-70 when they found a car crash. They immediately pulled over to help but as things were taken care of, they hopped back in their car.

"So we started to drive again and then two men were running down the road saying that someone had fainted at the wheel," she explained. "It was only like a couple hundred feet up, just like 20 seconds of driving and so I had Ben drive up there my boyfriend and Kevin was at the wheel."

31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski was unconscious in the driver's seat. Riehman-Bryan noticed the passenger window was shattered and Piaskowski didn't have a pulse.

"When you see someone hurt and you see someone in that condition it just breaks your heart, it breaks your soul," Riehman-Bryan added.

Riehman-Bryan started chest compressions because that's what an-off duty nurse does, even if they've been on the job for two weeks.

"We get trained to do CPR and we're told check for a pulse for less than 10 seconds and for someone who has never done CPR on a real human it was really surreal to -- I couldn't feel it," she said solemnly.

Police say Piaskowski was shot through that passenger side window. Riehman-Bryan never saw the bullet wound but now she can't stop seeing his face.

"It's actually like quite soul-crushing, I mean it was a life-changing experience I have no other way of putting it and I know that so many lives were changed especially his family and his sweet fiancé," she stated. "Staying vulnerable to life and valuing it is definitely something I've been thinking about a lot."

Denver Police say no arrests have been made. They're encouraging anyone with any information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.