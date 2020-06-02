DENVER — A planned partial closure of Interstate 70 in central Denver has been postponed due to expected wintry weather.

Originally scheduled to begin Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m., the overnight traffic shift would have closed the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Brighton Boulevard and two lanes of westbound I-70.

Part of Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) Central 70 Project, the westbound Interstate 70 lanes at Brighton Boulevard will shift south into the old eastbound I-70 lanes.

The shift will allow crews to demolish portions of the I-70 bridge over Brighton Boulevard, which is currently scheduled for a weekend in mid-February.

A new date for the postponed work will be announced at a later date.

The Central 70 Project — a public-private partnership between CDOT and KMP — includes ripping out the crumbling I-70 viaduct across north Denver, expanding the highway between Interstate 25 and Chambers Road using toll lanes and sinking a portion of the highway between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

The project will cost $1.2 billion and is planned to be completed in December 2022, according to CDOT.

CDOT said the purpose of the 10-mile project is to alleviate traffic congestion in the area and ensure the integrity of the highway's 55-year-old viaducts by providing the "first safety and capacity improvements ... since the highway's construction in 1964."

The project will also enhance pedestrian and bicycle connectivity by incorporating eight-foot sidewalks, tree lawns and lighting along roads.

