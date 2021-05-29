Westbound lanes of I-76 closed in Brighton after fatal crash

The westbound lanes are closed between Bromley Lane and Eagle Boulevard. One eastbound lane is back open.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A stretch of westbound Interstate 76 through Brighton is closed after a fatal crash Saturday night.

According to the Brighton Police Department (BPD), officers were called to the scene of a rollover crash on I-76 around Eagle Boulevard at about 7:20 p.m.

They learned that the vehicle was heading east down the highway when the driver lost control, BPD said, causing it to roll over into the westbound lanes.

There were three people in the vehicle, according to BPD, one of whom was seriously injured and later died at a hospital.

Police suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The highway was closed in both directions for a time. One eastbound lane has reopened.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.