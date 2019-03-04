BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Two men are expected to be OK, despite being inside their Breckenridge home when it exploded early Wednesday morning.

"I remember the explosion happening and being very loud, flying through the air and landing on my shoulder," said Anthony Arsenault, who was one of the men injured. "And I remember my roommate Dan yelling at me seeing if I was OK. Me yelling back and me saying we need to get out of there."

Crews responded to his home on Royal Tiger Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Both Arsenault and his roommate were taken to a hospital in Frisco. His roommate had more serious injuries and was transferred to a Denver area hospital, said Jim Keting, the fire district's chief.

Arsenault has a broken arm and bumps and bruises and returned to the site of the explosion late Wednesday afternoon and spoke with 9NEWS. You can watch his full interview above.

"I was just in shock honestly," Arsenault said. "I just wanted to get out of there. Make sure there wasn't going to be a second explosion. Just scary."

Arsenault said his roommate has pelvic and back injuries.

Red, White, and Blue Fire Protection District

The home was destroyed and a neighboring home was damaged. The neighboring building had its windows blown out and other exterior damage from flying debris.

"We got a lot of reports from neighbors who said it woke them up in the middle of the night sounded like a bomb going off that said it woke them up," said Drew Hoehn with Red, White, and Blue Fire. "One of our captains tells us he heard it from the station which is over a mile away another police officer heard it from the station, so it was a big force."

The men were renting the home, according to 9NEWS reporter Matt Renoux. He reported that the men were tossed in the air by the explosion but made it outside.

"The house was still standing when we were inside it, so we go out the front door," Arsenault said. "We came down from upstairs and then I don't know exactly what happened during the time we were in the ambulance but it doesn't look good."

Investigators with the Red, White, and Blue Fire Protection District believe ice fell from the roof of the home and ruptured a gas line which caused the explosion.

