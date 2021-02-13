Man walking on I-25 hit, killed by vehicle, Thornton police say

Police closed Interstate 25 southbound at 84th Avenue to investigate the incident on Saturday morning. Two lanes have reopened.

THORNTON, Colo. — Interstate 25 southbound was closed for about an hour Saturday morning as the Thornton Police Department (TPD) investigated a deadly crash between a vehicle and a man walking on the interstate, police said in a Tweet.

TPD said they received a report sometime after 9 a.m. of a man intentionally walking on the interstate. The crash then occurred about 9:30 a.m., near the I-25 exit for 84th Avenue, a police spokesman said.

The pedestrian died in the crash, TPD said. It appeared that the vehicle did not intend to hit the man and that witnesses were being interviewed at the scene, the spokesman said.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released later by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

The incident was under investigation, police said.

One lane of I-25 southbound reopened after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and a second lane reopened at 11 a.m. Thornton police said to expect delays and recommended that drivers use alternate routes.

Updates to this story will be provided as more information is made available.

Today at about 9:30 am, investigators responded to an Auto/Pedetrian crash, I-25 SB at 84th Ave. Investigators are working an accident involving what appears preliminarily to be a person intentionally walking on the highway. No further at this time, updates here, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/8msAIXprIN — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) February 13, 2021

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.