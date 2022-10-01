x
Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed at Silverthorne after fatal crash

CSP is reporting the crash is near the Eisenhower Tunnel.
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at the Silverthorne exit after a fatal crash near the Eisenhower Tunnel. 

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the call first came in at 12:03 p.m. of a collision between a box truck and a semi-truck. A passenger in one of the trucks died. 

The drivers from both vehicles refused medical treatment and the investigation is still in progress, CSP said. 

All eastbound traffic is being diverted to Loveland Pass via U.S. 6.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

