Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed at Silverthorne after fatal crash

CSP is reporting the crash is near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at the Silverthorne exit after a fatal crash near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the call first came in at 12:03 p.m. of a collision between a box truck and a semi-truck. A passenger in one of the trucks died.

The drivers from both vehicles refused medical treatment and the investigation is still in progress, CSP said.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted to Loveland Pass via U.S. 6.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





Tips for safe driving

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:

Expect the unexpected

Slow down

Don't tailgate

Be aware of emergency crews

Heed signs

Obey flaggers

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Keep with the traffic flow

Plan your drive

Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.

Colorado's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane when there’s an emergency situation along the shoulder. If the driver can’t move over, they must slow down significantly to avoid an accident.

The law was implemented in 2005 and strengthened in 2020. A CDOT news release states: "The updated law stipulates that if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour. On roadways with speed limits 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit. Drivers that fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300."

CDOT recommends people check COtrip.org to find out about road conditions, construction zones, and traffic alerts.

