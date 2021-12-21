DA asks court for hearing to reconsider sentence of I-70 truck driver

GOLDEN, Colo. — Prosecutors have filed a motion for the court to set a hearing to reconsider the sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who was sentenced last week to 110 years in prison for a crash that killed four people on Interstate 70.
First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King filed the motion Friday, according to a news release from her office.
> Video above: How the sentencing of the truck driver in the deadly I-70 crash sheds light on sentencing laws
“As Colorado law required the imposition of the sentence in this case, the law also permits the Court to reconsider its sentence in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances," the motion reads. "The People brought this option to the Court’s attention at the initial sentencing. C.R.S. 18-1.3-406(1)(a) permits this review after the receipt of a report on the defendant’s diagnosis and evaluation. Now that the Defendant has been sentenced, the People again request the Court set a hearing as soon as practicable upon the receipt of the report. Consistent with the People and the Court’s obligation under the Victim Rights Amendment, the People have begun conferring with the victims in this case to obtain and consider their input in advance of the Court’s hearing and notify them of the date determined by the Court. The People intend to file supplemental information prior to the hearing.”
Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that his office received an application for clemency from Aguilera-Mederos' attorney on Monday afternoon. The governor said his legal team was reviewing the application.
The moves come after an online petition to commute Aguilera-Mederos' sentence or grant him clemency gathered more than 4 million signatures.
